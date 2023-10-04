Content
Speaker defends convention message as personal, non-partisan — but pledges more diligence in future

Speaker of the House Greg Fergus says his video message to an Ontario Liberal leadership convention was personal in nature, but acknowledged some could see it in another way and promised to be "more diligent" in the future.

Conservatives suggested video tribute was evidence of a lack of impartiality

Christian Paas-Lang · CBC News ·
A legislature's speaker listens to question period.
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is pictured chairing his first question period on Oct. 3. Fergus has been criticized for his appearance in a video tribute to the outgoing interim provincial Liberal leader. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus's office says a video message played at the recent Ontario Liberal leadership convention was meant as a personal, non-partisan tribute, but he will be "more diligent" in the future to demonstrate his impartiality as the chamber's top official.

Fergus had been criticized by many Conservative MPs over the course of the weekend for his appearance in a video tribute to John Fraser, the outgoing interim provincial Liberal leader. In the video, Fergus appears from the Speaker's chamber and in the traditional robes of his role, speaking in a segment between former provincial Liberal leaders Kathleen Wynne and Dalton McGuinty.

Conservative MPs said it was an inappropriate message given the Speaker's position in Parliament.

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer — a former Speaker — called the move "totally unacceptable."

In a statement to CBC News on Sunday, Fergus defended the video as non-partisan.

"Speaker Fergus was asked to record a personal message for John Fraser, to be played as part of a tribute video to a colleague and friend from the National Capital Region who he has known for many decades. The video recognized Mr. Fraser's dedication to public service and was in no way partisan in nature," a spokesperson said.

"That said, the Speaker acknowledges how this message could have been perceived and recognizes the need to protect the impartial and non-partisan role of the Speaker. He will be more diligent going forward, and will continue, as his record shows, to demonstrate impartiality in his role in and outside of the Chamber."

In his two months in the Speaker role, Fergus has urged members of Parliament to cultivate a sense of dignity and civility in their behaviour in the House.

More to come

