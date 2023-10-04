Speaker defends convention message as personal, non-partisan — but pledges more diligence in future

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus's office says a video message played at the recent Ontario Liberal leadership convention was meant as a personal, non-partisan tribute, but he will be "more diligent" in the future to demonstrate his impartiality as the chamber's top official.

Fergus had been criticized by many Conservative MPs over the course of the weekend for his appearance in a video tribute to John Fraser, the outgoing interim provincial Liberal leader. In the video, Fergus appears from the Speaker's chamber and in the traditional robes of his role, speaking in a segment between former provincial Liberal leaders Kathleen Wynne and Dalton McGuinty.

Conservative MPs said it was an inappropriate message given the Speaker's position in Parliament.

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer — a former Speaker — called the move "totally unacceptable."

In a statement to CBC News on Sunday, Fergus defended the video as non-partisan.

The Speaker of the House of Commons must be independent and non-partisan. <br><br>This is Speaker <a href="https://twitter.com/GregFergus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GregFergus</a> <br><br>In his Speaker’s robes. <br><br>In the Speaker’s office.<br><br>Delivering a speech to the (obviously, highly partisan) Liberal Convention. <br><br>Totally unacceptable. <a href="https://t.co/VIHfok0JJp">pic.twitter.com/VIHfok0JJp</a> —@AndrewScheer

"Speaker Fergus was asked to record a personal message for John Fraser, to be played as part of a tribute video to a colleague and friend from the National Capital Region who he has known for many decades. The video recognized Mr. Fraser's dedication to public service and was in no way partisan in nature," a spokesperson said.

"That said, the Speaker acknowledges how this message could have been perceived and recognizes the need to protect the impartial and non-partisan role of the Speaker. He will be more diligent going forward, and will continue, as his record shows, to demonstrate impartiality in his role in and outside of the Chamber."

In his two months in the Speaker role, Fergus has urged members of Parliament to cultivate a sense of dignity and civility in their behaviour in the House.

More to come