Green Party told Elections Canada some voters' personal information was temporarily visible on party website
Party blames an oversight
The Green Party says it has notified Elections Canada that some voters' personal information was temporarily visible in internal training videos that were publicly accessible on the party's website.
According to a written statement from the party, the error was caused by an "oversight."
"A small number of videos hosted in an internal training section on our website contained visuals of some Elections Canada information," the statement read in part.
It said the information primarily pertained to names and addresses and included only a small number of voters.
CTV News first reported the problem after it said it discovered videos on the website used to train party workers to use the party's voter data system called GVote.
The slip-up came same day that Green Party Leader Elizabeth May unveiled her party's platform on privacy at the University of Waterloo. May called on the other political parties to stop collecting voter data and using it for political purposes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.