Green party president says ultimatum to Annamie Paul still unanswered, putting her job in limbo

The head of the Greens' governing body said an ultimatum to leader Annamie Paul still stands, leaving her job in limbo as infighting continues to strain the top rungs of the party.

Liana Cusmano, interim president of the party's federal council, said in an interview that a motion passed by the body two weeks ago demanding that Paul repudiate a former adviser's remarks about antisemitism remains in effect.

Cusmano said she has asked Paul to retract comments to media that suggested she no longer has to go through with the disavowal.

The ultimatum, which also calls on Paul to publicly reconcile with Green MP Paul Manly, states that if council's demands aren't met, it will begin a process that could culminate in a leadership review when grassroots members gather later this summer.

The tensions mark the latest round of internal strife that exploded into public view after Green MP Jenica Atwin crossed the floor to the Liberals earlier this month over views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as broader tussles over power and authority within the party.

Paul's office declined to comment. The federal council, which includes Paul among its 13 voting members, is expected to meet virtually this evening.