Green Party postpones national convention as federal election gets underway

In the midst of a federal election campaign, the Green Party has postponed its national convention that was supposed to take place this week, sources confirm to CBC News.

The convention — scheduled to run virtually from Aug. 20-22 — would have distracted from the party's ability to focus on its election campaign.

It would have also been an opportunity for those discontent with Annamie Paul's leadership to air their grievances, as she has battled internal threats from the party in recent weeks.

More to come.