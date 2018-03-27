Green Party platform aims to transition economy, protect consumers, promote tax fairness

The Green Party of Canada will release its election platform in Toronto today, pushing policies to tackle climate change, promote consumer protection and ensure tax fairness.

Central to the platform are measures to transition to a green economy — a 20-step action plan called Mission: Possible that has been released already.

There are also proposals in the platform to protect consumers — including 'Right to Repair' legislation that would require manufacturers to provide consumers or repair shops with replacement parts, software and tools for diagnosing, maintaining or repairing their products, for a fair price. It would also require them to reset any electronic security that may disable the device during diagnosis, maintenance or repair.

The Green platform also promises to establish a Federal Tax Commission to analyze the tax system for fairness and accessibility and says the federal tax system under a Green government would be based on the principle of "progressive taxation." The plan also includes a vow to find a way to tax cryptocurrencies.

The budget and costing analysis for the platform will not be available until later this week.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will release the platform at 10 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.