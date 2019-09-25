Green Party's pharmacare plan would cost $27B in 2020-2021: PBO

The Green Party's plan to bring in a national pharmacare plan would cost close to $27 billion in its first full year, according to the national budget watchdog.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May released the Parliamentary Budget Office's costing of her party's platform this morning during a stop in Halifax. The PBO also posted its findings online.

Last week, May released her party's platform, which vows to bring in a drug plan with universal coverage for Canadians. The platform also commits to moving Canada to a green economy while lifting more Canadians out of poverty and abolishing tuition fees.

Pharmacare is the most expensive line item in the Green Party's platform, with a price tag steadily increasing to $31 billion in 2024-2025. The next costliest item in the platform is the free tuition promise, which would cost $16 billion in 2020-2021.

For the first time, the Parliamentary Budget Office has an expanded mandate to cost out election promises.

The goal behind the costing analysis is to give political parties more certainty and enhanced credibility, although parties aren't obligated to use the independent office's services.

The PBO has costed 12 Conservative plans and three NDP ideas so far.

The tool has become a political issue during this campaign already, with the Conservatives accusing the Liberals of trying to hide the costs of their campaign promises.

A Liberal spokesperson said the party is working with the PBO on the costing of specific electoral proposals.

The Conservatives have promised to use the PBO to cost "every platform commitment that has dollars and cents attached to it," said party spokesperson Simon Jefferies.

To conduct the costing, the watchdog's office hired a new team of economists and accountants.

Parties can request the costing service for individual campaign proposals or entire platforms.