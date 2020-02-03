Green Party leadership race officially launches today in P.E.I.

The Green Party of Canada's leadership race has officially begun.

Today at a news conference in Charlottetown, P.E.I., the party released its contest rules, which include a $50,000 entry fee.

"We have structured this contest to cast a big net. We hope to capture the imagination of a wide and diverse set of contestants, new members and supporters," interim party leader Jo-Ann Roberts said in a news release.

So far, there are six candidates unofficially in the leadership race to replace B.C. MP Elizabeth May, including former Liberal David Merner and Quebec-based Julie Tremblay-Cloutier, who both have urged the party to keep the entrance fee as low as possible to attract more diverse candidates.

The last time the Greens had a leadership race in 2006, candidates paid a $1,000 fee. The party's provincial cousins, the B.C. Greens, are also looking for a new leader and contenders are expected to pay $16,000 to enter the race.

Roberts noted the fee has been divided into instalments to make "the contest accessible to a broad range of contestants from across the country."

The bulk of the entrance fee, $40,000, is not due until July and is considerably less than the $300,000 Conservative leadership contenders are expected to pay.

"Contestants have six months to build their profile and raise funds before the second stage fee is due," Roberts said.

Leadership contestants must also collect 250 signatures, and some of those sign-ups must include young Greens and members who live in multiple provinces and territories. Candidates have until June 3 to register, and the party's three-member leadership committee will vet all nominees.

According to the party's rules, members can vote online, by mail-in ballots or in person at the party's convention, slated for Oct. 2 to 4 in Charlottetown.

A supporter holds a sign for the Green Party of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. So far, there are six candidates unofficially in the leadership race to replace Elizabeth May. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

The vote will be open to all Green Party members 14 years of age or older; the leader will be elected by one member one vote using a preferential ballot.

The party will also officially host two debates: one in English and another in French.

Here is a list of candidates, in alphabetical order, who have declared they're running: