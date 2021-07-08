Annamie Paul loses key staffers in Green Party layoffs

Green party layoffs are leaving leader Annamie Paul without staff in her office as a feud between Paul and party executives goes on.

Three sources affected by the cuts, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters, say Green party executive director Dana Taylor sent out the notices today, slashing the paid ranks of the party in half.

The executive recently announced at an all-staff meeting that some 15 layoffs were coming.

That virtual gathering stalled after Taylor clicked Paul's mute button as the leader was speaking against the payroll cut; two other Greens refused to continue until she was unmuted again, according to the same three sources, who were all there.

The sources said the temporary layoffs take effect Friday evening and include no severance packages. They said the laid-off staffers might be asked to return to work if an election kicks off this year, and a refusal would be considered tantamount to resignation.

The cuts have included newer staff who came in since Paul was elected nine months ago. Taylor and the leader's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.