Green Party to lay off staff at party headquarters: sources
The move comes as the party is mired in internal conflict over Annamie Paul's leadership
Ahead of a widely anticipated election campaign, the Green Party of Canada is announcing significant job cuts.
According to sources not authorized to speak publicly, the party told employees today that it would be cutting staff positions. One source said up to 15 people could end up being laid off — nearly half the staff complement at party headquarters.
The source said the party's interim executive director Dana Taylor announced the job cuts during a heated and emotional meeting this morning. It's not immediately clear which positions are affected.
The source said that party leader Annamie Paul attempted to speak out against the layoffs during the meeting, but her microphone was muted.
Another source said the party's financial situation has worsened since Paul was elected leader in October.
CBC reached out to Green Party officials and Paul for comment.
Green federal council president Liana Canton Cusmano is expected to host a closed-door virtual town hall later today to make a brief statement and take questions from party members. Cusmano is part of a faction within the party that attempted to oust Paul.
The downsizing comes after weeks of internal fighting within the Greens, which culminated in an attempt to remove Paul earlier this month. Here are the key events in the party's internal conflict so far:
- In May, New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin called out her party's stance on the Middle East conflict on Twitter, calling it "a totally inadequate statement." Atwin then wrote: "Forced evictions must end. I stand with Palestine and condemn the unthinkable airstrikes in Gaza. End Apartheid."
- Soon after, the leader's then-senior adviser Noah Zatzman took to Facebook to state the Greens "will work to defeat you and bring in progressive climate champions who are antifa and pro LGBT and pro indigenous sovereignty and Zionists!!!!!" Calls soon grew for leader Annamie Paul to condemn and remove Zatzman.
- In early June, Atwin announced she would be crossing the floor to join the Liberals, stating differences over the party's stance in the Middle East "certainly played a role."
- Nearly a week later, the party's top brass held an emergency meeting to discuss removing Paul. After the lengthy session, CBC learned Paul survived the attempt. Instead, federal party council members opted to issue an ultimatum stating that she must publicly support her remaining Green MPs and "repudiate" Zatman. The consequence of failing to comply would be another no-confidence vote on July 20.
- Paul has yet to comply fully with the ultimatum publicly.