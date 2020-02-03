Green Party to lay off staff at party headquarters: sources

Ahead of a widely anticipated election campaign, the Green Party of Canada is announcing significant job cuts.

According to sources not authorized to speak publicly, the party told employees today that it would be cutting staff positions. One source said up to 15 people could end up being laid off — nearly half the staff complement at party headquarters.

The source said the party's interim executive director Dana Taylor announced the job cuts during a heated and emotional meeting this morning. It's not immediately clear which positions are affected.

The source said that party leader Annamie Paul attempted to speak out against the layoffs during the meeting, but her microphone was muted.

Another source said the party's financial situation has worsened since Paul was elected leader in October.

CBC reached out to Green Party officials and Paul for comment.

Green federal council president Liana Canton Cusmano is expected to host a closed-door virtual town hall later today to make a brief statement and take questions from party members. Cusmano is part of a faction within the party that attempted to oust Paul.

The downsizing comes after weeks of internal fighting within the Greens, which culminated in an attempt to remove Paul earlier this month. Here are the key events in the party's internal conflict so far: