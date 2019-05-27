Green Party unveils plan to transition oil, gas workers for renewable energy jobs

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has unveiled a multi-pronged plan to help workers in the gas and oil sector transition to a renewable energy economy, including skills retraining programs and massive retrofit projects designed to create jobs.

The plan appears to try to allay potential fears the Green Party's climate action plan, called Mission: Possible, would lead to massive job losses.

Making the announcement in Vancouver on Wednesday, May said she understands the anxiety among workers in the fossil fuel industry.

"They are concerned about their families and communities, the stability of their future livelihoods and identity. We will listen to and respect their concerns. Workers are key to making a just transition work for our economy, and for their communities," she said in a news release.

"We must create transition pathways that support those workers immediately."

Wednesday's announcement comes as the CBC's Poll Tracker puts the Green Party at 10.9 per cent in the polls, edging up to the NDP, which has 14.2 per cent support. The Poll Tracker was last updated July 26, but a Mainstreet Research poll of 2,463 Canadians conducted for iPolitics suggests the Green Party is now tied with the NDP at 11.1 per cent.

The Green Party plan to transition fossil fuel workers includes:

Investing in retraining and apprenticeship programs to refocus the skills of industrial trade workers for jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Start a massive cleanup of "orphaned" oil wells; some of which can be transformed to produce geothermal energy.

Create a national program to retrofit all buildings to optimum energy efficiency.

Establish a transition framework to factor in the unique resources and circumstances of each province.

Form partnerships with Indigenous people to ramp up renewable energy development in First Nations communities and on Indigenous lands.

May said Canada has not done well in transitioning workers in past, pointing to the loss of thousands of jobs in Atlantic Canada due to the cod moratorium and in Quebec with the shutdown of the asbestos industry.

She said a task force report released earlier this year on a just transition for Canadian coal plant workers sets a new standard, recommending locally driven transition centres, a pension bridging program and funding for skills retraining. The Green plan would adopt all 10 recommendations from the task force and apply them to other sectors impacted by moving off fossil fuels.

May said the party's plan for retrofitting buildings would create four million jobs for tradespeople such as carpenters, electricians and plumbers.

The Green Park launched its Mission: Possible platform in May. It aims to tackle climate change by holding global average temperature increase to no more than 1.5 degrees C above what it was before the Industrial Revolution.

Wednesday's announcement fleshes out details on the platform commitment to a "just and fair transition" for fossil fuel workers.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh released his environmental plan in May, promising to spend $15 billion to create about 300,000 green jobs and ban single-use plastics by 2022.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer released his plan in June, pledging to meet Canada's emissions reduction targets by setting strict standards for major greenhouse gas emitters while eliminating the current federal carbon tax program brought in by the Liberal government.