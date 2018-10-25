Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray runs for Green Party leadership
After months of rumours, Murray enters a crowded field of candidates
Following months of rumours, former Ontario politician and ex-Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray is running for the leadership of Canada's Green Party.
Murray served as the first openly gay mayor of Winnipeg in the late 1990s before moving on to Ontario politics, where he was elected as an MPP in Toronto. He was a member of the provincial Liberal cabinet and served in the role of environment minister, among others.
After leaving office, Murray continued to be an outspoken advocate for the fight against climate change by leading the Alberta-based environmental think tank the Pembina Institute.
The Green Party leadership race began in February after Elizabeth May announced in November that she would step aside.
The other candidates who have declared they're running for the leadership are:
-
Judy Green, a former candidate for the Greens in West-Nova, N.S.
-
Amita Kuttner, a former candidate for the Greens in Burnaby North-Seymour, B.C.
-
Dimitri Lascaris, a former candidate for the Greens in London West, Ont.
-
David Merner, a 2019 candidate for the Greens in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, B.C.
-
Annamie Paul, a 2019 candidate for the Greens in Toronto Centre.
-
Julie Tremblay-Cloutier, a 2019 candidate for the Greens in Mirabel, Que.
-
Alex Tyrrell, leader of the Green Party of Quebec.
