6 candidates expected to run for Green Party leadership

After weeks of rumour and speculation, CBC News has confirmed that six candidates have been approved to run for the Green Party of Canada leadership.

Two will run as independents, while the remaining four are expected to run as two-candidate slates under a proposed co-leadership model.

Multiple sources have told CBC News that both Sarah Gabrielle Baron and Simon Gnocchini-Messier have been informed by the party that they can run for the leadership.

And two dual-candidate slates — one comprised of former Green leader Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault, the other made up of Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott — have been cleared to run for co-leadership.

The Green Party's contest committee said it would release the complete list of approved candidates at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Some campaign teams are already inviting journalists to leadership campaign announcements. May and Pedneault will hold theirs on Vancouver Island, while the other candidates are expected to hold launch events in Ottawa or issue statements.

The field of six candidates will be whittled down through two rounds of voting. The party will announce which candidates made it through the first round on Oct. 14.

The final round of voting begins immediately after, and the party is expected to announce a new leader on Nov. 19.

Annamie Paul announces her resignation on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Sam Nar/CBC)

A staffer who worked for former leader Annamie Paul is not in the race. Najib Jutt's application was rejected after he refused to undergo the party's English and French language testing. Jutt said he's appealing the decision.

This year's leadership race was triggered by Paul's resignation in November. The former leader's exit was marked by allegations that Paul — the first Black and Jewish woman elected to lead a federal party — endured misogyny, racism and antisemitism in the job.