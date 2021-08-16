Green Party will release its election platform this week

The Green Party will be releasing its election platform this week, ahead of Wednesday's first national televised leaders' debate.

Its leader, Annamie Paul, confirmed last week when questioned by reporters that the party's platform release was imminent.

CBC has not seen a full copy, but can confirm the platform will touch on issues such as transitioning to a green economy, affordable housing, the homelessness crisis, dismantling systemic discrimination, democratic reform, a guaranteed livable income and universal pharmacare, dental care and child care.

Both the party's MPs — Elizabeth May and Paul Manly — have endorsed the latest draft.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, Paul and her policy critics have spent weeks putting the finishing touches on the document.

While it's not out of the ordinary for a party to release platforms this late into the campaign, the Greens are the last major party to share their campaign planks.

Paul is expected to address the media on Monday from Toronto. No topic was given in the news release.