Green party downsizes its leadership race after resignations
The party will have one round of voting instead of two
The Green Party is downsizing its leadership contest following an exodus of people from the party's leadership organizing committee.
A news release from its press secretary, Fabrice Lachance Nové, states the party will reduce the planned two rounds of voting to one. Voting for the single round will now begin on Nov. 12 and end on Nov. 19. The party's Federal Council made the decision Wednesday.
"This will allow all six candidates to run their campaigns through the November voting period," said Lachance Nové.
The statement did not outline the reasons for scaling back the competition.
This month, Lorraine Rekmans resigned from her role on the leadership committee and as party president. She cited the party's refusal to pause the leadership race until it could investigate allegations of systemic discrimination in the party — allegations which came to the fore when interim leader, Amita Kuttner, was misgendered at a leadership launch.
LISTEN: What's going on in the Greens? CBC breaks down the internal strife within the party
Following Rekmans' resignation, three other committee members quit their positions on the leadership organizing committee.
Sources have told CBC their departures undermined preparations for the leadership contest, which is supposed to be conducted primarily online.
The Green Party's release didn't say if there would be any official events organized by the party. The party is facing a financial crunch and relies on unpaid volunteers. Some of that expertise is now gone due to the recent resignations, sources said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?