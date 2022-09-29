Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·New

Green party downsizes its leadership race after resignations

The Green Party is downsizing its leadership contest following an exodus of people from the party’s leadership organizing committee.

The party will have one round of voting instead of two

David Thurton · CBC News ·
Elizabeth May leaves the stage after speaking ahead of the party's leadership announcement in Ottawa on Saturday October 3, 2020. May, a former Green party leader, is running again for the party's top job. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The Green Party is downsizing its leadership contest following an exodus of people from the party's leadership organizing committee.

A news release from its press secretary, Fabrice Lachance Nové, states the party will reduce the planned two rounds of voting to one. Voting for the single round will now begin on Nov. 12 and end on Nov. 19. The party's Federal Council made the decision Wednesday.

"This will allow all six candidates to run their campaigns through the November voting period," said Lachance Nové.

The statement did not outline the reasons for scaling back the competition.

This month, Lorraine Rekmans resigned from her role on the leadership committee and as party president. She cited the party's refusal to pause the leadership race until it could investigate allegations of systemic discrimination in the party — allegations which came to the fore when interim leader, Amita Kuttner, was misgendered at a leadership launch.

LISTEN: What's going on in the Greens? CBC breaks down the internal strife within the party

CBC News: The House8:49It's (still) not easy being Green: Accusations mar leadership race
The CBC’s David Thurton talks with interim leader Amita Kuttner, outgoing party president Lorraine Rekmans and others about internal strife within the Green party.

Following Rekmans' resignation, three other committee members quit their positions on the leadership organizing committee. 

Sources have told CBC their departures undermined preparations for the leadership contest, which is supposed to be conducted primarily online.

The Green Party's release didn't say if there would be any official events organized by the party. The party is facing a financial crunch and relies on unpaid volunteers. Some of that expertise is now gone due to the recent resignations, sources said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Thurton

Senior reporter, Parliamentary Correspondent

David Thurton is a senior reporter in CBC's Parliamentary Bureau. He covers daily politics in the nation’s capital and specializes in environment and energy policy. Born in Canada but raised in Trinidad and Tobago, he’s moved around more times than he can count. He’s worked for CBC in several provinces and territories, including Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now