Green Party candidate in Quebec attacks leader Annamie Paul in Facebook post

A Green Party candidate in Quebec called leader Annamie Paul "a disgrace" in a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the latest attack from within the party directed at the embattled leader.

Dalila Elhak, who is running under the Green banner in Beauport–Limoilou, said in French that she intends to launch a leadership run with the hope of eventually replacing Paul.

"This person is a disgrace to the Green Party, and it was not for nothing that she was asked to resign," a translated version of the post reads.

A spokesperson for the Green Party said they weren't offering any comment at this time.

Elhak's post links to an article about an incident on Thursday in which Paul accidentally endorsed the Liberal Party's plan on climate change during a speech. Both Paul and her campaign later clarified that she had misspoken.

Elhak goes on to say she will seek the leadership and communicate exclusively in French. She also ran for the Greens in the riding in the 2015 and 2019 federal elections.

It's the latest internal setback for Paul, who spent months before the campaign trying to fend off attempts from some factions of the party to remove her as leader. The back-and-forth between Paul and her detractors began when former Green MP Jenica Atwin crossed the floor to the Liberals in June, and the party's federal council even discussed revoking Paul's membership.