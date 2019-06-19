The chief of a northern Ontario First Nation grappling with mercury contamination is announcing his bid today to run for the NDP in the riding of Kenora during this fall's federal election due to growing disappointment with the Liberal government.

For half a century, the people of Grassy Narrows have suffered from the effects of mercury poisoning, after the former owners of a mill in Dryden dumped 10 tonnes of mercury in the 1960s and early 1970s into the river system. The toxic chemical contaminated the water and fish in the area and poisoned people in the First Nation, which is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Kenora.

Rudy Turtle, the chief of Grassy Narrows, said he believed his community's concerns would finally be dealt with when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government came to power in 2015. But four years later, Turtle still hasn't signed an agreement with Ottawa to deal with long-term health needs of the community, and there is no on-reserve health centre dedicated to deal with the effects of mercury poisoning.

"They failed to deliver on their promises," Turtle said.

"He [Trudeau] said he was going to handle outstanding issues and get things done for the people. I'm not saying he didn't try. He did try, but it's not good enough."

Turtle's move comes after he publicly criticized Trudeau for dismissing a Grassy Narrows protester with the quip, "Thank you for your donation," during a fundraising event. Trudeau later apologized.

Turtle said he was approached by the NDP in June following a failed visit by Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan, who was expected to sign a memorandum agreement with Grassy Narrows on May 28 but left without a deal.

NDP trying to appeal to disaffected Indigenous voters

Turtle is going up against sitting Liberal MP Robert Nault, who used to serve as minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development from 1999 to 2003, under Prime Minister Jean Chrétien.

Turtle said he caught the eye of the NDP after speaking at their national convention this spring.

Aside from the mercury problem in Grassy Narrows, Turtle said he wants to advocate for a new water treatment plant in Fort Hope and upgrades in other communities.

Turtle said he believes he can make more progress for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in his region.

If he wins the Kenora riding, Turtle will have to step aside as chief, but he said he intends to stay on until the election results are known.

Turtle was expected to make his candidacy public during a news conference Monday afternoon with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who will be announcing his commitment to reconciliation.

Singh is trying to gain votes from Indigenous people who feel let down by the Liberal government.

So far, the NDP have eight Indigenous candidates, including Turtle and incumbent Georgina Jolibois of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River.

They have also attracted: