Government official warns subordinates to be careful what they write about McKinsey audits

The comptroller general of Canada has warned his subordinates to be careful about what they put in writing as part of federal government audits of federal contracts awarded to the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Testifying before the House of Commons government operations and estimates committee Wednesday, Roch Huppé confirmed he met recently with the chief financial officers of various federal agencies in connection with ongoing audits of McKinsey contracts.

In response to questions from Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, Huppé confirmed he urged colleagues to consider what they write in connection with these audits, since the documents could eventually be made public.

The committee is studying the federal government's contracts with McKinsey. The firm has received at least $116 million in government consulting fees since the Liberals came to power seven years ago.

The company, which has offices in 65 countries, has often attracted controversy through its work. It's drawn fire for its role in the opioid crisis and for working with authoritarian governments.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a review of his government's contracts with McKinsey last month but the Conservatives have called for the auditor general to probe the issue. The government's review is expected to be complete by the end of June.

"I cautioned people that we need to remain, as public servants, very factual in what we say," Huppé said at the committee.

"So writing personal opinions on different subjects, in emails, is not necessarily the place to do that."

McCauley, who chairs the committee, asked Huppé whether he told subordinates to be careful.

"Be careful what you write down, absolutely," Huppé said. "I did caution people that, as we're dealing with sensitive situations, that you need to remain very factual."

Conservative MP files complaint

McCauley said he would file a complaint with the information commissioner, adding Huppé's comments undermine "the intent and spirit of the Access to Information Act."

"I am greatly worried ... that there's a culture of secrecy, and it appears that you are leaning toward that," McCauley said to Huppé.

"Let me just express my extreme displeasure over the comments made about, perhaps, hiding things from access to information, and continued secrecy from that level."

Mona Fortier, the president of the treasury board, also testified before the committee Wednesday.

Fortier said the public service has many skills but the government must occasionally hire consulting firms to benefit from private sector expertise.

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier rises during question period on Jan. 31 in Ottawa. Fortier said that the public service must occasionally use private consulting companies to fill skill gaps. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Fortier said she's preparing to improve the proactive disclosure system to provide more information to Canadians on contracts awarded by the federal government.

She promised that the audit of the contracts awarded to McKinsey will be complete by the end of June and will be made public as soon as possible.

Tory MP Garnett Genuis repeatedly asked Fortier if she believes McKinsey is an ethical firm.

Fortier declined to answer those questions directly, instead repeating that the company is eligible to receive federal contracts under the current integrity regime.

That regime prevents the awarding of contracts only when firms are found guilty of having committed certain offences.