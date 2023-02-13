Governor General's office closes social media comments after a wave of hateful remarks

The office of Canada's Governor General says it is turning off comments on all of its social media accounts due to an influx of abusive comments and "violent threats."

A statement was posted on the Governor General's Twitter account Monday that outlined the decision.

"In recent months we have witnessed an increase in abusive, misogynistic and racist engagement on social media and online platforms, including a greater number of violent threats," the statement reads.

"As a result, we will be turning off comments on our social media platforms to ensure that all those who consult our information can do so in an environment that is respectful to all."

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is the first Indigenous person to hold that position. She was appointed in 2021.

Rideau Hall told CBC in an emailed statement that the influx of comments have distressed Simon herself, her staff and those who engage with the Governor General's social media.

"These comments have been harmful on a personal level to the Governor General, harmful to the people that consult these platforms in search of information, and harmful to the mental health and well-being of our employees who work to manage these accounts daily," the statement said.

A 2020 report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, obtained by CBC News through an access to information request, reported that "political figures in Canada are facing threats of violence and online abuse with increasing regularity."