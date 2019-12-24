Governor General's New Year's message pays tribute to front-line workers

In her annual year-end message, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette said Canadians owe a debt of gratitude to front-line workers for their efforts to save lives and care for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While she said the pandemic has made for a challenging year, Payette praised Canadians for responding positively to hardship.

She also paid tribute to front-line and essential workers, including medical professionals and the military.

And in a departure from previous annual messages, Payette's 2020 message included recorded statements from lieutenant-governors and territorial commissioners from across the country, sharing their thoughts and hopes for 2021.

Each spoke while holding a candle to symbolize the light in the hearts of their fellow citizens.

Payette closed her address by noting that Canadians are not "out of the woods yet," and urged Canadians to remain vigilant and look out for one another.