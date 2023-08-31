Federal government names interim ethics commissioner after months-long wait

The federal government has named a former top public servant to serve as the new conflict of interest and ethics commissioner.

Konrad von Finckenstein has been appointed to the position on an interim basis, the commissioner's office announced Thursday. He will serve a six-month term.

The appointment fills a position that had been vacant for more than six months. Mario Dion retired from the job in February.

His successor, Martine Richard, took on an interim role in April. But she resigned within weeks in response to controversy over the fact that she is the sister-in-law of federal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Dion said earlier this month that the delay in appointing a new commissioner was putting investigations on hold and could allow violations to go unnoticed.

Von Finckenstein was chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission for a five-year term until 2012. He was also a federal court justice from 2003 to 2007 and the head of the Competition Bureau for seven years before that.

He was appointed a member of the Order of Canada last year.

Under the Parliament of Canada Act, the commissioner must be a former judge, a former Senate ethics officer, a former ethics commissioner or a former member of a federal or provincial board, commission or tribunal who has relevant experience.

The ethics commissioner's office does not have a role in choosing a new permanent commissioner, their statement said. That position is a Governor in Council appointment.