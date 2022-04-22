Government expanding electric vehicle rebate program to include trucks, vans, SUVs
Program offers $5,000 rebate for new electric vehicle purchases
The federal government is expanding its electric vehicle rebate program to include larger vehicles such as vans, SUVs and trucks which previously had not qualified.
The program, launched in 2019, offers a $5,000 rebate for fully electric vehicles and $2,500 for hybrid vehicles, but had a price cap of $55,000 on a vehicle purchase.
Starting next week, the price cap is being raised to $65,000 for cars and a new category will offer the rebate for larger vehicles up to $70,000.
The program's expansion was announced in the budget earlier this month but Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced the new details on Friday.
The budget allocated $1.7 billion to continue the program into 2025 and expand its scope.
The government is aiming to make 100 per cent of new vehicle sales zero-emission by 2035.
