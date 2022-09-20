Ottawa leaning toward ending pandemic border measures, sources say

The federal government is leaning toward dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada — ending random COVID-19 testing at airports — and making the use of the ArriveCan app optional by the end of this month, a senior government source told CBC News.

While multiple sources said Ottawa is "likely" to drop these mandatory requirements by Sept. 30, they added that the proposal has not been given a final sign-off by the prime minister.

Sept. 30 is the date the current COVID-19 Emergency Order-in-Council relating to border measures ends. Ottawa can renew that emergency order, amend it, or let it lapse on that date.

Officials spoke to CBC on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The development was first reported by The Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail.

Border cities 'left behind,' mayors say

On Tuesday, a group of MPs and border city mayors published an open letter calling on the Canadian and U.S. governments to end their pandemic border measures, including Canada's randomized testing regime.

"We have been left behind in the recovery effort as both countries have largely returned to normal daily life," the letter said.

The letter was signed by the mayors of 15 border communities in Canada — including Drew Dilkens of Windsor, Ont. — plus seven mayors in the U.S. and 16 MPs.

All but one of the MPs — Brian Masse, NDP MP for Windsor West — are members of the Conservative Party.

The letter echoes longstanding calls from mayors, MPs and the business community for the federal government to loosen border measures intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Canada currently requires that travellers use ArriveCAN to declare their vaccination status and travel plans. COVID-19 vaccination requirements are also in effect on both sides of the border.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has defended ArriveCAN in the past, saying more delays would occur at border crossings if it was not a requirement.

Alghabra said the app and the vaccination requirement for entering Canada make the process more efficient.

"Without it, the process of verification would be manual and it would be much more complicated and it would take a much longer time," he said during an appearance in Windsor last month.