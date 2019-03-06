Google defends efforts to prevent hate speech, extremism online

Google says it is working hard to eliminate hate speech from platforms like YouTube, using machine learning to catch problematic online content — sometimes before they've been seen by anybody.

Testifying today before justice committee hearings on the spread of online hate speech, Colin McKay, head of government affairs and public policy for Google Canada, said Google and YouTube removed 228 million comments that broke company guidelines in the first quarter of 2019.

"From January to March 2019, we removed over 8.2 million videos for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines," McKay told MPs. "Seventy-six per cent of those videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans. Of those detected by machines, 75 per cent had not received a single view.

"We have also cracked down on hateful and abusive comments, again by using smart detection technology and human reviewers to flag, review and remove hate speech and other abuse in comments."

McKay's comments come as lawmakers around the world grapple with the growing problem of hate speech and racism online. The justice committee has been holding hearings on the matter since mid-April.

The committee hearings began a month after a gunman opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in March, killing 51 people. The shooter managed to livestream for several minutes before being taken offline. Since the attack, that livestream video has continued to circulate online, despite efforts to have all copies of it taken down.

McKay said Google participated in last month's Christchurch Call to Action Summit — a gathering of countries, including Canada, to discuss ways to deal with terrorist radicalization and violent extremism online.

McKay said Google's terms of service state clearly ban incitements to violence or hate speech — but the company also wants to respect free speech.

"Our actions to address violent and hateful content, as is noted in the Christchurch Call, must be consistent with the principles of a free, open and secure internet, without compromising human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression," he said.

"We want to encourage the growth of vibrant communities, while identifying and addressing threats to our users and their societies."

