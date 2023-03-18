Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics

Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee

Google says it will send some of its top executives to appear before a parliamentary committee studying a hotly debated bill with implications for the media industry.

MPs clashed with Google representative earlier this month

The Canadian Press ·
The Google logo on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone and a desktop computer in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it’s forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg
Google says it will send two of its top executives to testify before a parliamentary committee, after both initially rejected requests to do so. (David Gray/Bloomberg)

Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.

In a statement, the company says it aims to work constructively with the heritage committee that is studying the actions of Google after the Silicon Valley giant ran a five-week test that blocked news links to some of its Canadian users.

The test was meant to assess the effects of a potential response to Bill C-18, the Liberal government's controversial Online News Act.

A spokesperson says Google will be making their president of global affairs and chief legal officer, Kent Walker and vice-president of news Richard Gingras available to meet with the committee.

Both rejected a summons by the committee earlier this month.

The head of Google Canada appeared in their place, but Google says it recognizes that MPs on the committee continue to have questions that they wish to have answered.

Bill C-18 has been hotly debated given its implications for the Canadian news industry. Among other provisions, it would set out a framework under which platforms like Facebook and Google could make deals with news organizations — including potentially the CBC — to pay them in exchange for posting or linking to their content.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now