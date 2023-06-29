Content
Google set to remove news links in Canada over online news law

Google says it will remove news links in Canada in response to a new law that will force digital giants to compensate media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose online.

Search giant responds to Liberal government's Online News Act, which became law last week

The Canadian Press ·
The orange, yellow, blue and green G logo of Google is seen in a store window.
Google says it's removing Canadian news links from its service. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

More to come...

now