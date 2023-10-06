Still unsatisfied with Online News Act, Google says it expects to remove news links this year

Google says it still expects to remove news links from its search engine at the end of the year.

The company has been a part of the regulatory process for the Online News Act, which will require tech giants to pay media outlets for news content that is shared or repurposed on their online platforms.

Google says draft regulations to implement the bill don't address the company's concerns.

"We continue to have serious concerns that the core issues ultimately may not be solvable through regulation and that legislative changes may be necessary," said Google spokesperson Shay Purdy in a statement.

"We have been and will remain engaged and transparent with the government about our concerns and will await the publication of final regulations."

The company says legislative changes may be necessary for them to keep news available in Canada.

The company isn't saying how it wants the law to be changed. It says it's up to the government to decide.

But it welcomed the idea of changes coming through the Liberals' fall economic statement or the next federal budget.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says that while the Online News Act isn't perfect, the media landscape is changing too fast for the government to wait any longer.

"We need to put our foot in the door and start doing it," St-Onge said Friday while speaking at the MINDS international news agency conference in Toronto.