Ralph Goodale appointed Canada's high commissioner to U.K.

Former minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale has been appointed Canada's new high commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced Wednesday.

Goodale, who represented the riding of Wascana in Saskatchewan from 1997 to 2019, "will provide strategic advice to the prime minister on areas of importance to people in Canada and the United Kingdom," says a news release from the PMO.

Prior to the appointment, Goodale advised the government on its response to the destruction of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 by Iran's military.

It is a privilege to serve Canada as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom - the first Saskatchewanian to hold that post! <br><br>Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcGarneau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarcGarneau</a> for your confidence & trust. <a href="https://t.co/CNiHCgNckw">https://t.co/CNiHCgNckw</a> —@RalphGoodale

"Ralph Goodale's decades of experience will continue to serve Canadians well in his new position as High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the statement.

"As a trusted adviser in London, he will work to further strengthen the friendship between our two countries while we work together to tackle our greatest challenges, and continue to offer thoughtful and heartfelt advice on behalf of Canadians."

Goodale has a long history in politics with the Liberal Party, stretching back to his election to Parliament at age 24 in 1974.