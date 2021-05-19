John Gomery, who headed federal sponsorship scandal inquiry, has died

Retired Quebec Superior Court Justice John Gomery, who became a household name after heading the inquiry into the federal sponsorship scandal, has died.

His daughter Liz tweeted the news late Tuesday night.

"He was a giant, an extraordinary man and a superb father and my heart and whole body aches now that he's gone," she wrote.

Gomery, who had been a lawyer and judge for 50 years, gained national prominence after former prime minister Paul Martin appointed him commissioner of the inquiry that examined problems with the federal sponsorship program in Quebec between 1995 and 2003.

His findings concluded that there was clear evidence of political involvement in the administration of the sponsorship program as well as insufficient oversight at senior levels of the public service and secrecy surrounding the program's administration.

—@LizGomery

Not everyone celebrated his work, however. Former prime minister Jean Chrétien and his supporters criticized Gomery and called his findings biased.

Gomery infamously used the term "small-town cheap" to describe Chrétien's use of promotional golf balls embossed with his signature. Chrétien called for him to step down.

A Federal Court justice later struck down his findings that Chrétien and his chief of staff shared some responsibility for the sponsorship scandal.

"It was a spectacle," Gomery said at one point of the inquiry. "It wasn't a rehearsed spectacle, but to see witnesses, one after the other, making startling revelations after being confronted with documents they couldn't explain was exciting and engrossing."

Long legal career

Before he lead the nightly news for months on end, Gomery had a long career in Quebec's justice system.

After becoming a judge in 1982, he made important decisions in cases involving workers' rights.

He also led a team of judges that reformed family law, an accomplishment he told reporters was among his proudest.

"The commission came as the cherry on the top of the cake, and it was an enormous cherry," Gomery told The Canadian Press back in 2007.

"It was a test for me, frankly. But I haven't regretted it. And if the people remember me for that, that's fine. It's sort of inevitable. I can't expect people in Calgary, Alberta, to know me for any other reason than that."