Authorities investigating massive security breach at Global Affairs Canada

Canadian authorities are investigating a prolonged data security breach following the "detection of malicious cyber activity" affecting the internal network used by Global Affairs Canada staff, according to internal department emails viewed by CBC News.

The breach affects at least two internal drives, as well as emails, calendars and contacts of many staff members.

CBC News spoke to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, including employees who have received instructions on how the breach affects their ability to work. Some were told to stop working remotely as of last Wednesday.

CBC News has also seen three internal emails sent to Global Affairs staff.

"Forensic work has also progressed to help us understand the scope of the data breach," one email said. "The work is ongoing, but early results suggest that many (Global Affairs Canada) users may have been affected."

Another email said the internal systems were vulnerable between December 20, 2023 and January 24, 2024. It informed anyone who connected remotely using a SIGNET (Secure Integrated Global Network) laptop that their information may be vulnerable.

It's not clear whether secret information was lost in the breach, which lasted longer than a month.

Global Affairs is a 'natural target'

"A breach of that duration is bound to be serious," said Wesley Wark, a national security expert at the University of Ottawa.

"Global Affairs Canada holds a lot of classified and sensitive information ... It is a natural target for hacking but it's also vulnerable and holds important data."

Although sensitive diplomatic cables are sent using an encrypted system, a source told CBC News that some drafts of sensitive correspondence and some intelligence may have been stored in the affected drives.

"We know this information may be unsettling for many of you," said the email sent to staff. "This is an evolving situation and further information and guidance will continue to be shared as quickly as possible."

The Lester B. Pearson Building on Sussex Drive in Ottawa, headquarters of Global Affairs Canada. (CBC)

The email offers suggestions on how to safeguard "sensitive information" and encourages employees to monitor financial accounts in case of unauthorized activity.

In the interim, some Canada-based Global Affairs employees with security clearance are not able to work from home.

"This is not a permanent change to the hybrid work model, just a temporary situation until this crisis passes," the email said.

A senior diplomatic source told CBC News that on several occasions in the past year, staff were told to immediately change passwords or reboot software but were not given any further details.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.