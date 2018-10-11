Supreme Court to rule on whether Cindy Gladue's accused killer will face new trial

The Supreme Court of Canada rules today on a high-profile case involving the death of an Indigenous woman — a case that sparked nationwide protests and revived the debate about Canada's prostitution and sexual consent laws.

Cindy Gladue died in the bathtub of an Edmonton motel room eight years ago, bleeding out from an 11 cm wound to her vaginal wall.

Today, the Supreme Court of Canada will decide if Bradley Barton — the man tried and acquitted of first degree murder in her death in 2015 — faces a new trial.

The Ontario trucker — who paid Gladue $60 for sex — described his sexual activity with her as rough but consensual.

He said that activity included the act of "fisting" — putting his hand in Gladue's vagina.

A medical pathologist testified that the wound to Gladue's vaginal wall likely was caused by a sharp object. in what many called an unprecedented move, the Crown had him present her preserved pelvic tissue as evidence in court.

Indigenous rights lawyer Jean Teillet, who represented Women of the Métis Nation before the Supreme Court, called the introduction as evidence of the dead woman's body part a "shocking" indignity.

"It's outrageous that we think that the state cutting up and dismembering women's bodies, bringing them in to court as evidence, that that somehow serves something we call justice," she told CBC News.

"It doesn't. That is not justice. Women's bodies and women's body parts are not the cost or the price that we have to pay for justice."

Gladue died after a second consecutive night of paid sex with Barton. Graphic details of her sexual activities with Barton on the night before she sustained her fatal injury were presented to the jury during his trial — without first holding a separate hearing to determine their admissibility in court.

Jury acquitted Barton

Section 276 of the Criminal Code, known as the "rape shield law," prohibits the admission of evidence about a victim's sexual activity that could suggest the victim was more likely to have given consent, or was less worthy of being believed.

The jury found Barton not guilty of first-degree murder and manslaughter. In June 2017, the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned Barton's acquittal and ordered a new trial.

Cindy Gladue, 36, was found dead in the bathtub of an Edmonton motel room on June 22, 2011. (Facebook)

During the Supreme Court's Oct. 11, 2018 hearing on the case, justices posed tough questions about why details of Gladue's sexual past were openly disclosed and deemed relevant in Barton's trial.

Barton's lawyer Dino Bottos told CBC the defence only presented previous sexual history because the Crown mentioned it in the opening minutes of the trial. He said the evidence also was germane to the case.

"If she consented to the sexual activity on the first night, the same as the second night, Mr. Barton would have a more reasonable belief that she was consenting to the same sexual activity on the second night," he said.

The case also raised questions of whether a likelihood of harm should negate sexual consent.

Case highlights social issues

Bottos concedes the case is "tragic" and highlights important social issues.

He said it also presented fundamental questions about the appeals process that overturned Barton's acquittal. Bottos argued the court of appeal erred in allowing the Crown to use its right of appeal to secure a re-trial based on new theories and legal arguments that were contrary to positions the Crown took at trial.

"It's very concerning with broad implications. There's a very serious concern that the court of appeal acted unfairly in allowing the Crown to reverse its position on the law between the trial and the appeal," he said.

There were 17 intervenors in the case. Many of them argued that Gladue's death is a symbol of the poverty, abuse and lack of dignity suffered by Indigenous women.

During the trial, Gladue was described repeatedly as "native" and a "prostitute."

After the verdict in the original trial, rallies from St. John's to Victoria took place denouncing the criminal justice system's treatment of the 36-year-old Indigenous mother of three children.

A woman protests outside the Supreme Court of Canada as justices hear arguments in the case of Bradley Barton, who was acquitted of killing Cindy Gladue. (Christina Romualdo/CBC)

University of British Columbia law professor Janine Benedet, who represented the Vancouver Rape Relief Society at the Supreme Court hearing, said the case underscores how Indigenous women are often the victims of the most brutal forms of gender-based violence. It's also a stark demonstration of how dangerous prostitution can be, she said.

"This case shows you exactly what would happen if the purchase of sex was decriminalized, and how the failure of the police to enforce those laws allows people like Barton to operate with impunity until somebody dies and then they have to take notice," she said.

Lawyers for the Alberta government declined to comment on the case before the decision is rendered.

During the Supreme Court hearing, they argued the trial judge made several errors and omissions in his charge to the jury regarding absence of motive, the accused's conduct after the act and what constitutes consent.