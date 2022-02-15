Federal government to begin repaying GIS clawbacks in April

Low-income seniors who saw their Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) payments clawed back after receiving pandemic benefits last year will start getting repaid in April, the federal government confirmed Monday.

Ottawa mistakenly reduced GIS payments for some seniors who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the pandemic.

The miscalculation occurred because seniors who received special pandemic benefits had their incomes artificially increased, which in turn resulted in lower GIS payments.

The Liberal government set aside $742.4 million in 2022-23 for the 183,000 seniors aged 65 and older and 21,000 seniors aged 60 to 64 who were affected by the GIS clawback.

Minister for Seniors Kamal Khera said the money will begin flowing over the coming months. It will be delivered as a one-time cash payment.

"I am very pleased to share that we are now going to be able to deliver payments that saw GIS reduced ahead of schedule as early as April 19," Khera said Monday in the House of Commons.

"Service Canada will also be working with members of Parliament to help constituents in dire need, to get support sooner, in March."

GIS is a program meant to help low-income seniors make ends meet. The payments are based on income. A single senior earning less than $19,248 qualifies for GIS, while the cutoff for couples can be as high as $46,128, depending on their pension situation. In 2021, the maximum monthly payment under the program was $948.82.

The CERB and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) are both considered taxable income. A large number of seniors who took these benefits did so to supplement their GIS payments when they were no longer able to work part-time to top up their income.

By taking pandemic benefits like the CERB — which provided $2,000 a month to claimants — many of these seniors skewed their income for the last fiscal year.