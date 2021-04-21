Canada's new climate change target will exceed 40% cut in emissions: Radio-Canada sources
The Liberal government will announce its more ambitious target at climate summit that begins tomorrow
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take advantage of Joe Biden's climate summit on Thursday to unveil Canada's new, more ambitious climate target.
Radio-Canada has learned that Trudeau will not announce a specific figure but rather a range for greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.
According to information obtained by Radio-Canada, the new Canadian goal is to exceed a 40 per cent reduction from 2005 emission levels by 2030. The target is not expected to go beyond a 45 per cent reduction.
Trudeau will make the announcement during his summit address, scheduled for between 8 and 10 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will hold a media availability at 11 a.m. ET.
A government source said the Trudeau government wants to show Canadians that the country has an ambitious climate agenda, and show the world that even an oil-producing country can have a concrete climate plan. CBC/Radio Canada is not naming the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.
According to information provided to Radio-Canada, the American government made it clear that a target of less than 40 per cent would be frowned upon.
On Thursday, Canada is also expected to announce increased collaboration between the Secretariat of the Treasury Board of Canada and the White House Council on Environmental Quality to green the practices of their respective governments, particularly with regard to environmental standards.
Trudeau will also urge richer countries to give a helping hand to developing nations to help them meet their GHG reduction targets.
