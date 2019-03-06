Gerald Butts testifies at Commons justice committee: Key updates

RIGHT NOW | Gerald Butts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former principal secretary, is challenging former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould's version of events on the SNC-Lavalin file as he speaks before the House of Commons justice committee in Ottawa today.

Under questioning from Conservative MP Lisa Raitt, Butts says the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was principally concerned that Wilson-Raybould only considered whether to pursue a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) for 12 days.

According to Wilson-Raybould's version of events last week, the director of public prosecutions decided on Sept. 4 to not pursue a DPA with SNC-Lavalin and then Wilson-Raybould came to a similar conclusion on Sept. 16.

Butts says Wilson-Raybould never told him she had made a final decision on this file by that date, which explains why lobbying efforts continued.

"My understanding is that nobody in the PMO or PCO [Privy Council Office] knew that at the time either. In fact, it is not to my knowledge how the law works. My understanding, which was informed by the public service and lawyers in the PMO, is that the attorney general's power to direct the DPP extends until the time a verdict is rendered," Butts says.

"My further understanding is that the attorney general is free to take advice on the decision until that point, and is obligated to bring fresh eyes to new evidence," he says.

Butts says the government suggested outside legal advice because the legislation allowing for a DPA was so new — it had only been passed — as part of the omnibus budget legislation, less than six months earlier in spring 2018.

