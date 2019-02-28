Trudeau's former top adviser asks to speak to committee probing SNC-Lavalin affair

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former top adviser has asked to testify at the Commons justice committee probing the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Gerry Butts, Trudeau's close friend and former principal secretary, has written to the committee chair, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, stating that after watching the testimony of Jody Wilson-Raybould, he believes his evidence would be of assistance as the committee considers alleged interference into the decision to prosecute the Quebec-based engineering and construction company.

I just made the following request of the Justice Committee Chair. <a href="https://t.co/MUCJwnldui">pic.twitter.com/MUCJwnldui</a> —@gmbutts

"I need a short period of time to receive legal advice concerning my evidence and to be able to produce relevant documents to the committee," the wrote in the letter.

Butts resigned from the PMO on Feb. 18. He denied allegations that he or others exerted political interference on Wilson-Raybould to override the Public Prosecution Service director's decision to prosecute SNC-Lavalin.

"At all times, I and those around me acted with integrity and a singular focus on the best interests of all Canadians," Butts said in a statement.

Need for 'solution'

He said the swirling accusations were distracting from the "vital work" the prime minister and his staff were doing for Canadians.

"My reputation is my responsibility, and that is for me to defend. It is in the best interests of the office and its important work for me to step away," he said

In her testimony to committee Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould detailed a meeting with Butts on Dec. 5, 2018. She said she wanted to speak about several things, including the barrage of people "hounding" her and her staff about the impact of prosecuting SNC-Lavalin.

"Towards the end of the meeting I raised how I needed everyone to stop talking to me about SNC as I had made up my mind and the engagements were inappropriate," she testified. "Gerry then took over the conversation and said how we need a solution on the SNC stuff — he said I needed to find a solution."

Wilson-Raybould said she was pressed by 11 PMO and other government officials, who continued to remind her of the economic and political consequences after she had made her independent decision as attorney general to proceed with the prosecution.