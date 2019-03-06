Skip to Main Content
Gerald Butts refutes Jody Wilson-Raybould's testimony
Video

Gerald Butts refutes Jody Wilson-Raybould's testimony

'I am not here to quarrel with the former attorney general," said Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to the House of Commons Justice Committee.
'I am not here to quarrel with the former attorney general," said Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to the House of Commons Justice Committee. 1:53
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us