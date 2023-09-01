Federal government issues new rules for public servants using AI

The federal government has introduced new guidelines for employees who want to use artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT on the job to ensure the technology is being used responsibly, says Treasury Board President Anita Anand.

Anand said the government also will be monitoring the way AI is being used to guard against potential problems like bias or discrimination.

"As a racialized woman myself, I am very conscious about the potential for bias to creep into decision making," she told CBC News. "I will say that the purpose of these guidelines is to ensure responsible use of generative AI and we will be monitoring to ensure that bias does not creep in if employees do go down the road to use generative AI."

Anand said the guidelines , which complement the existing directive to government departments on artificial intelligence, provide preliminary guidance to employees and will be updated as needed. While there are currently no penalties for violating the new guidelines, Anand said they are based on existing legislation such as the Privacy Act that could trigger a penalty.

"The legal obligation continues to remain on all employees regardless of these guidelines," Anand said. "The guidelines are on top of those existing obligations."

While the Treasury Board's guidelines for generative AI recommend that federal institutions explore ways to use these tools, it also warns of risks — including cybersecurity threats, bias, violations of privacy and inaccurate information.

The guidelines define generative AI as technology that "produces content such as text, audio, code, videos and images" for things like chatbots, e-mails, briefing notes, research or programming. The guidelines recommend caution when using AI for things like public communications on social media or automating "assessments, recommendations or decisions about clients."

If a department uses generative AI to respond to a citizen, answer questions via a chatbot, create a document or make a decision, it should be transparent about using the technology, the guidelines say.

Departments should "identify content that has been produced using generative AI, notify users that they are interacting with an AI tool, document decisions and be able to provide explanations if tools are used to support decision-making," the guidelines say.

Anand said the government is issuing the guidelines now because "the public service is at the initial stages in recognizing the importance of AI."

"These guidelines that we have issued will make sure that employees are aware of not using private or secret information, making sure that content is factual, making sure that we are transparent about its use, and making sure that we're complying with laws and policies as well."

It's not about eliminating jobs: Anand

Anand said the government isn't adopting AI in a bid to eliminate jobs.

"This is not about replacing employees at all," Anand said. "This use of generative AI is as a tool to further the work of existing and future employees."

Jennifer Carr is president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), whose members include government computer experts. She said her union has not been consulted on the guidelines or decisions by departments to introduce new AI tools or systems.

Carr said the government's new generative AI guidelines need some work.

"It only proposes that the government 'be careful' on how they use AI," Carr said. "'Be careful' is a very subjective term. What we're really looking for is that there are strict regulations or guidelines, where there are go and no-go zones."

Carr said the government guidelines should indicate whether AI is the best tool for a given job.

"AI has enormous potential when it comes to synthesizing scientific data. Things that we had to do by hand can be done in nanoseconds by computers using AI," she said.

"But if somebody is cut off of a benefit because there's no human interface, that's where we get concerned."

If some jobs are going to be replaced by AI, the government should "upskill" the employees who occupy those jobs and train them in new areas, Carr said.

Chris Aylward, president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), said unions and workers should be consulted when the government wants to start using artificial intelligence tools or systems.

"Any automation or use of artificial intelligence should enhance workers' jobs and working conditions and not replace them," he said in a media statement.

"We are pleased to see the government include best practices designed to mitigate this," he wrote. "The government must ensure these best practices are upheld, including providing ongoing training to users so they can identify biased or discriminatory content generated by AI."