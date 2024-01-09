Temporary residency program for Palestinians fleeing Gaza starts taking applications

The federal government officially launched Tuesday its special immigration measures program for extended family members of Palestinian Canadians trying to escape the war in Gaza, allowing 1,000 of them to move here on a temporary basis.

The program's website went live Tuesday afternoon. The website says applicants are required to have up-to-date passports and results of DNA tests, and must show they will be supported by a Canadian citizen or permanent resident for a year.

Successful applicants will receive temporary visas good for three years.

The government has capped the number of successful applicants at 1,000, citing the volatile situation on the ground in Gaza and the obstacles it has faced in getting people out.�

In an interview with CBC's Power and Politics on Tuesday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the government would show some flexibility.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. In an interview today, Miller admits the temporary residency program for Palestinians arriving from Gaza may be difficult to implement. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

"It would be pointless to shut things down once a thousand applications come in of varying quality," he said.

"We want to get a sense of what that volume is and we will be flexible. You know, we don't have a sense of what the numbers are that we're dealing with. We're speculating."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, which had been advocating for such a program, has said it alone is in contact with the families of more than 1,000 potential applicants.

A similar program for Ukrainians fleeing Russian troops after the full-scale invasion in 2022 had a much larger cap of 200,000 applicants.

Miller has pointed out that the Canadian government doesn't decide who gets to leave Gaza. In announcing the program last month, he cited the authority exercised by Egypt and Israel over the Rafah Gate crossing between the two countries.

Miller said Canada has yet to secure assurances from the two countries that those Canada selects for this program will be able to cross the border.

"In addition to those two actors, Hamas, a terrorist organization that has committed untold atrocities, has their word to say and has sometimes played games at that same border crossing," he said. "So the concern is extreme and the undertakings are often ones that are tenuous at best."

Program requirements criticized

Refugee advocates have criticized some of the program's requirements.

The process starts with Palestinian Canadians providing a sworn statement attesting they can support their relatives financially for up to a year after their arrival, and help them access social services and schooling.

That statement has to be notarized — a requirement not previously publicized by the IRCC.

"We have a snowstorm right now in Toronto and folks are racing to get these forms notarized. It's [an] added expense," said immigration lawyer Hana Marku.

Hana Marku is an Albanian-Canadian immigration lawyer. She says the 1,000-person cap on Palestinians coming here from Gaza on a temporary residency program must be removed. (Courtesy Hana Marku)

Marku said the previous Ukrainian program also did not require that Ukrainian applicants have an "anchor" relative in Canada to guarantee financial support.

She said the Palestinian-Canadian community has mobilized to welcome far more than 1,000 applicants — a number she said represents a fraction of the demand, given the census estimates the number of Palestinian Canadians at close to 45,000.

"If I was [Palestinian], I would find this 1,000 person cap to be slap in the face, considering that we're talking about a population that's on the brink of starvation, living in tents, being bombed from the sky every day," Marku said. "If was a Palestinian-Canadian, how should I interpret that 1,000 number?"

Once a Canadian relative fills out the form, they receive a unique identifier code which they must then submit along with copies of valid travel documents belonging to their Palestinian loved ones trying to come here from Gaza.

The program is open to extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents — including spouses, common-law partners, children, grandchildren, siblings, parents and grandparents.