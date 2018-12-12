Garneau sets out new pilot safety rules to address flight fatigue

Transport Canada has laid out strict new safety rules in a bid to ensure pilots are well rested and alert.

The new regulations are designed to limit any activity that might impair a pilot's ability to perform duties, and affect big international and smaller regional carriers.

The updated Canadian Aviation Regulations, announced Wednesday by Transport Minister Marc Garneau, also limit how long pilots can fly in order to deal with cockpit fatigue, and to sync with the U.S. and European Union.

Pilots are banned from consuming alcohol for 12 hours before a flight, an increase from the current limit of eight hours.

Several airlines, including Air Canada, have already announced a blanket prohibition on consuming cannabis on and off duty. The new regulations do not specifically address marijuana, but existing regulations prohibit all people in safety-sensitive positions from working if they are impaired.

It is illegal to fly an aircraft under the influence of cannabis.

Garneau said the new regulations align with today's scientific data, international standards and best practices, and respond to concerns raised by communities, pilots and airlines.

"I'm confident that these new regulations will reduce pilot fatigue and make air travel safer," he said during a news conference on Parliament Hill.

Garneau said there will be exemptions for special flights such as medical evacuations and planes used for emergencies such as fighting fires. Companies that carry cargo long-haul or to remote regions can seek flexibility through a fatigue risk management system.

Flight, duty time limits

The changes also spell out new flight and duty-time limits.

Current Canadian rules set in the 1970s allow a workday of 14 consecutive hours in a 24-hour period; new rules set that at 9 to 13 hours.

The flying limit will be determined by many factors, including what time the crew starts a shift.

Duty time will depend on the time of day the flight begins. A pilot who takes off, for example, at 8 a.m., will have a longer duty period than a pilot who takes off at 11 p.m. because Transport Canada says pilots are shown to be more alert and aware during certain times of day.

How many times a pilot takes off and lands will also be a factor determining the length of duty time. The new rules will take into account the fatigue aspect of the number of take off and landings a pilot must endure.

Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) Canada said Canada's regulations have long been recognized as inadequate, and called today's announcement "long overdue."

'Significant improvement'

"We've worked diligently to secure updated science-based, flight and duty-time regulations which for years has been one of the most important aviation safety issues for flight crews in Canada," said Dan Adamus, president of ALPA Canada.

"While the regulations announced today do not address all of our concerns and recommendations, they are a significant improvement over the current rules and will improve aviation safety."

The association said regulations bring Canada in line with the rest of the world and will improve safety for passengers and flight crews.

The changes to the regulations are expected to cost the air industry about $337 million over 15 years, mostly because of the need for more pilots.



Big airlines will have two years to implement the new regulations and smaller operators will have four years.