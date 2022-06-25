Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics

Ukraine top of mind as G7 leaders gather in Germany

The leaders of some of the most powerful democracies in the world are gathering in Germany on Sunday for a series of meetings, with Russia's war on Ukraine expected to be a top priority.

India, South Africa to observe meetings after missing Commonwealth Summit

Murray Brewster · CBC News ·
The village of Klais, Germany, shown from where the road goes up to Schloss Elmau. G7 leaders will meet at Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps, beginning on Sunday. The war in Ukraine is expected to be a top priority. (Michael Probst/The Associated Press)

The leaders of the world's top democratic economies arrived in Germany on Sunday, beginning an extraordinary week of meetings where they will be under intense pressure to do more for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The meeting of G7 leaders in Schloss Elmau, nestled in the Bavarian Alps, will be followed immediately on Wednesday by a gathering of NATO powers in Madrid, at which time the Western military alliance is expected to sign off on a bulked-up presence in eastern Europe to deter further potential aggression by Moscow.

The fallout of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour has cascaded throughout the world economy, driving up food and fuel prices — and, most significantly, inflation.

The G7 strategy has relied heavily on sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, but instead of crippling the Kremlin's war machine, the effect has largely been blunted by China and India picking up the slack and buying more Russian oil.

Both India and South Africa have been invited to observe the G7 meeting. The leaders of both countries skipped this week's Commonwealth Summit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's already spoken with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and expects the message will be delivered loud and clear to both countries.

"If Putin continues to believe he can act with impunity — and not just cause horrific damage and loss of life in Ukraine but directly cause loss of life and opportunity for people around the world — the world needs to continue to stand up against him," he said at the conclusion of the Commonwealth leaders meeting in Kigali, Rwanda's capital.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, speaks at a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa, in May. (Themba Hadebe/The Associated Press)

Food security already a concern before war

One of the most urgent items on the G7 agenda involves addressing growing food insecurity brought on by the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports and the bombing of grain terminals. Up to 500,000 metric tonnes of grain are stuck in Ukraine this year, driving up global food prices.

Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., said there was already concern about food security in the wake of COVID-19.

"It's important to remember that before the war, we were seeing perhaps the highest levels of food insecurity in the world," she said in a recent conference call briefing.

The host country, Germany, was preoccupied with the growing crisis long before the pandemic and the war. The last time it held the G7 presidency, it convinced other nations to commit to lifting 500 million people in the developing world out of hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

Throughout their time at the Commonwealth Summit, Canadian officials have repeatedly dropped hints, on background, that Canada's expertise in grain storage on the Prairies might be useful to Ukraine.

They suggested they might have more to say in the coming days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Murray Brewster

Senior reporter, defence and security

Murray Brewster is senior defence writer for CBC News, based in Ottawa. He has covered the Canadian military and foreign policy from Parliament Hill for over a decade. Among other assignments, he spent a total of 15 months on the ground covering the Afghan war for The Canadian Press. Prior to that, he covered defence issues and politics for CP in Nova Scotia for 11 years and was bureau chief for Standard Broadcast News in Ottawa.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now