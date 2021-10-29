Liberals raise record $7.6 M in 3rd quarter as election spending ramped up
Party says 57,000 contributors made donations between July and September
The federal Liberals are touting what they call the best fundraising quarter in the party's history.
Liberal Party national director Azam Ishmael says more than 57,000 contributors coughed up $7.65 million in the three months between July and September, with both numbers marking a party record.
The federal election campaign fell within that time frame and saw all major parties ramp up fundraising efforts as they sought to win over Canadians and boost revenue for ads and outreach.
The Bloc Québécois, the only party whose contributions have been posted by Elections Canada so far, raised $1.23 million in the third quarter of this year, about four times more than it raised in the previous three months.
The Liberals raised $7.28 million in the third quarter of 2019 ahead of that year's election and $3.11 million in the same period last year. The Conservatives took in $10.14 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $5.66 million a year later.
