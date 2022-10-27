New frigates will cost Canada more than $306 billion, budget watchdog says

Canada's budget watchdog estimates it will cost taxpayers over $306 billion to buy, own, operate and eventually dispose of the navy's new frigates.

That eye-popping price tag for the 15 surface combatants, contained in a new report released Thursday, is spread out over 65 years — the anticipated lifespan of the warships.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux now forecasts that construction costs could hit $84.5 billion — a nine per cent increase over the watchdog's last estimate in 2021.

If that estimate is correct, each of those frigates could cost Canada more than what Britain paid recently for each of its two new aircraft carriers.

"This new evaluation takes into account revised production schedules and amended inflation projections," said Giroux.

An artist's rendering of the British Type 26 frigate, the design basis for Canada's new frigates. (BAE Systems Inc./Lockheed Martin Canada)

Construction of the first of the new frigates is not expected to begin until 2024. The warships are expected to be in service until late the 2070s, when the final vessel reaches the end of its service.

Speaking to reporters following the release of the report, Giroux said the design and acquisition phase is the part of the program where the federal government — at the moment — has the most fiscal control. The PBO report estimates it will cost around $219.8 billion to operate the fleet of new warships over nearly six decades.

It's the rising cost of buying each ship that concerns members of the House of Commons standing committee on government operations and estimates (OGGO), which requested the PBO review.

The PBO started tracking the price tag in earnest in 2017 after the Liberal government chose the British Type 26 frigate design as the basis for the new Canadian surface fleet. Back then, the budget watchdog ballparked the acquisition price tag at $62 billion.

Postponing construction will cost us: PBO

That price tag, Giroux said Thursday, steadily increased as the design was refined and adapted to Canada's needs — and as the federal government pushed back the launch of construction.

While there has been a lot of speculation about the damage rising inflation will do to the frigate program budget, Giroux said the recent decision to postpone construction of the first warship to 2024-25 had the largest impact on the latest estimate.

"It's difficult to disentangle which one is the biggest impact," Giroux said. "Delay is more expensive, one year for the first ship, up to four years for the subsequent ships. It's a significant cost driver."

When the PBO's estimate of $84.5 billion to design and build the frigates is averaged out over the size of the fleet — 15 in total — each warship is estimated to cost approximately $5.6 billion.

That is, Giroux said, a "significant" sum.

Britain's Camillia, the Duchess of Cornwall, is greeted by a guard of honour as she arrives for a visit to HMS Prince of Wales at Her Majesty's Naval Base, Portsmouth, England, Thursday May 12, 2022, before the aircraft carrier deploys to the Mediterranean as the flagship for the NATO Response Force Task Group. (Richard Pohle/Associated Press)

Although his report doesn't go into international comparisons, the average Canadian cost per ship is now more than what the United Kingdom says it paid to build its latest 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. The price tag for that complex warship is reportedly just over £3 billion — or $4.7 billion Cdn.

In Washington late last year, the U.S. Navy pegged the cost of its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, at $13 billion US.

The U.K., which is also building frigates based on the Type 26 design, is reportedly paying £1.23 billion — or $1.93 billion Cdn — for each of the warships.

Giroux said Canada could save money with an entirely different approach.

"Well, it's clear that Canada is paying significantly for each of these ships, and there would be alternatives where the costs would be lowered," he said. "For example, if we were to buy foreign ships that were to be built abroad.

"But that's a decision that the government has to make and parliamentarians have to debate as to whether this is the best value for money, taking into consideration the benefit of having a domestic building capacity or domestic shipyard capacity to build warships, as well as the benefits of of having the expertise domestically, as opposed to purchasing the ships from abroad, based on foreign designs."

'Every time we look at this, the costs go up'

When it launched the National Shipbuilding Program more than a decade ago, the Conservative government of former prime minister Stephen Harper said taxpayers would be protected from runaway costs by "rigorous oversight" and shipyard audits.

Giroux wouldn't offer a definitive take of whether the federal government has a handle on the frigate program's budget.

"I can't comment specifically on whether they have control or not," he had. "Our mandate is to provide a cost estimate, and every time we look at this, the costs go up."

Giroux did say the rising naval production cost will strain the Department of National Defence's budget in the coming years and suggested it could affect other capital purchases, such as the air force's plan to replace its aging CF-18 jet fighters with new F-35 stealth fighters.