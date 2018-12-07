As Justin Trudeau's fourth first ministers meeting gets underway, it appears to hold little promise of a substantial or strategic national win on the key issues plaguing Canada's economy, with premiers focused instead on their individual interests.

The prime minister met early Friday morning with national Indigenous leaders before the premiers joined the First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders for a larger discussion of their economic development issues.

Then Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, as well as Canada's ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, joined Trudeau and the premiers for six hours of scheduled discussion on economic and trade issues.

Exactly how that discussion is meant to go — who does the talking, who does the listening and how much time is spent on different people's priorities — is unclear as things get underway, following several days of public bickering over the agenda.

Amid that squabbling, it didn't appear as if any groundwork was laid for a substantial agreement coming out of these talks. Ontario Premier Doug Ford mused openly about walking out.

Nevertheless, officials and premiers alike said the group had a pleasant dinner together in a Montreal restaurant Thursday night, making it unclear whether the tough public posturing in front of the cameras will be replicated inside the closed door talks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the first ministers talks with Indigenous leaders Friday morning in Montreal, flanked by Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

If any progress is inched forward, it could be on interprovincial trade barriers, the original intended focus for this gathering. But it's not clear if the premiers have done much on this file since they last met in July.

Quebec, which is supposed to be chairing the effort, changed its government, with a new minister now in the chair. Efforts to harmonize regulations for the trucking industry have moved forward, but on other files, like liberalizing alcohol trade, provinces seem to be fighting more, not resolving their differences.

"I didn't come all this way to walk out of a meeting," Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said. "If we have too many priorities, we won't get anything done. And on the trade barrier issue, that's been a 100-year area of neglect as far as I'm concerned that needs to be dealt with."

Energy, climate issues divisive

Instead of these trade issues, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe went public with a letter Tuesday demanding a focus on the energy crisis, amid rock-bottom prices for Canadian oil and concerns not enough is being done to move Canadian petroleum products to new markets, which could improve that pricing.

The federal government purchased the TransMountain pipeline earlier this year, but a renewed consultation effort to secure approval for the project is not guaranteed to succeed. In the meantime, Notley would like to see more freight cars purchased to move oil by rail, something Trudeau seemed willing to consider in an interview Thursday with The National's Rosemary Barton.

Late Sunday, Notley announced an oil production cut for Alberta, but Moe is reluctant to follow suit, fearing job losses in his province.

Ford, who met one on one with Trudeau on Thursday afternoon, had threatened earlier in the day to abandon the talks altogether if they weren't to his liking, but struck a more positive tone publicly once things got underway in Montreal.

Ford described the group dinner the premiers attended with the prime minister Thursday evening as "really good, fabulous."

Moe, newly elected New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs and Ford invited cameras to photograph them meeting together late Thursday afternoon, presumably to plot strategy for Friday's group discussion. This group has been vocal in opposing the federal government's carbon pricing strategy and legislation to change the environmental assessment process for large energy projects like pipelines.

But other premiers aren't on board with that. B.C. Premier John Horgan has been a federal ally on carbon pricing. And energy issues play differently in Quebec as well.

Higgs, for example, has spoken of trying to revive the Energy East pipeline proposal, perhaps with a new government investment. Quebec Premier Francois Legault is not on board, citing strong opposition to the project in his province.

Protesters outside the Montreal meeting called on the premiers to do more, not less, to reduce carbon emissions.

Protesters outside the first ministers meeting in Montreal on Friday called on the premiers to take more action to reduce carbon emissions. (Jessica Rubinger/CBC News)

After this meeting, McKenna, the federal environment minister, is heading to Poland for the UN climate conference.

In an interview with Heather Hiscox on CBC News Network, McKenna said it's possible to cut emissions and create jobs at the same time, and the government's changes to the environmental assessment process are actually designed to make it easier to get energy projects approved, through better consultation with First Nations, local communities and provinces.

Canada needs to get its resources to market, she said, but climate change is having an impact on Canada's economy too.

"We need to figure that out as well," she said. "We can't just pass on the costs of climate change to our kids."

Going into the talks, Legault has emphasized that federal assistance for asylum seekers crossing Canada's border illegally outside regular border crossings has been inadequate. A priority for him at this meeting is securing more funding.

Higgs, who along with Legault is attending this gathering for the first time since being elected, said he was feeling optimistic on his way in.

"We're all here for the right reasons, we're all here to face the nation's challenges," he said. "If that changes, maybe it will be maybe a sad day for Canada, but I'm hopeful we won't get there."