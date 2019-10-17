Third federal election recount to proceed in Quebec City riding

A request from the Bloc Québécois for a recount in a Quebec City riding was granted in Quebec Superior Court on Friday.

Judicial recounts will now be held in three ridings, following allegations of discrepancies in the results of the Oct. 21 federal election.

In the riding of Quebec, Liberal candidate Jean-Yves Duclos was re-elected by a narrow margin of only 325 votes over his closest challenger, former Bloc Québécois MP Christiane Gagnon.

Gagnon held the riding from 1993 until 2011, when she was defeated by the NDP's Annick Papillon. Duclos defeated Papillon in 2015 and went on to serve in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet as the minister for families, children and social development.

On Thursday, the court granted another request from the Bloc for a recount in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga, where Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada beat another BQ candidate, Simon Marchand, by 328 votes.

Elections Canada has yet to announce a date for both recounts, but they're expected next week.

On Wednesday, the NDP's request for a recount in the British Columbia riding of Port Moody–Coquitlam was also granted.

That recount will be overseen by a judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia next Wednesday in Pitt Meadows, B.C., Elections Canada announced Friday.

The result in the B.C. riding was the closest of the three now under review: Conservative Nelly Shin beat New Democrat Bonita Zarrillo by only 153 votes.