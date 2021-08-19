Party leaders square off in French debate as campaign enters critical final stretch

The leaders of Canada's main federal parties face off tonight for the official French-language leaders' debate of the election campaign.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

You can watch a translated, live stream of the debate at the top of this page when the event begins.

The participants in tonight's debate are Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet

The leaders will debate the following predetermined topics:

Climate

Cost of living and public finances

Indigenous peoples, cultural industries and cultural identity

Justice and foreign policy

The pandemic and health care

The two-hour, commercial-free debate will also feature the following segments:

Question from a voter

Leader-to-leader debate

Leader-to-leader-to-leader debate

Question from a journalist to each leader

Open debate (all five leaders)

The official leaders' debates are organized by The Leaders' Debates Commission, a non-partisan and independent organization.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was not invited to participate because the commission determined that his party did not have the required level of voter support — four per cent — five days after the date of the election call. Recent polling figures suggest the PPC has since overtaken the Greens in national support.