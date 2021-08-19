Party leaders square off in French debate as campaign enters critical final stretch
The five main party leaders will meet again on Thursday for the English debate
The leaders of Canada's main federal parties face off tonight for the official French-language leaders' debate of the election campaign.
The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.
You can watch a translated, live stream of the debate at the top of this page when the event begins.
The participants in tonight's debate are Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet
The leaders will debate the following predetermined topics:
- Climate
- Cost of living and public finances
- Indigenous peoples, cultural industries and cultural identity
- Justice and foreign policy
- The pandemic and health care
The two-hour, commercial-free debate will also feature the following segments:
- Question from a voter
- Leader-to-leader debate
- Leader-to-leader-to-leader debate
- Question from a journalist to each leader
- Open debate (all five leaders)
The official leaders' debates are organized by The Leaders' Debates Commission, a non-partisan and independent organization.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was not invited to participate because the commission determined that his party did not have the required level of voter support — four per cent — five days after the date of the election call. Recent polling figures suggest the PPC has since overtaken the Greens in national support.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?