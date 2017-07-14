6 federal party leaders face off tonight in final debate of campaign

The leaders of the six major political parties are facing off in the final debate of the 2019 federal election this evening as each looks to do what is required to break away from the pack in the final days of the campaign.

Tonight's debate will be the second French-language debate of the campaign, but will be broadcast and streamed with English translation. It is also the second debate organized by the Leaders' Debate Commission set up after the last election to run one English and one French debate during the campaign.

CBC is carrying the debate live from the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau Que. at 8 p.m. ET

Unlike the TVA debate held last week, which was not organized by the commission, this one will feature People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier as well as Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

The other four federal leaders will also be there, including Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

The debate has been divided into five topics, but if it goes anything like the commission's English debate, the leaders could go off topic more than once.

The five official themes are: economy and finances, environment and energy, foreign policy and immigration, identity, ethics and governance and finally, services to citizens.

The format will see each of the five segments contain a question from an ordinary Canadian, an open debate between three of the six leaders, an open debate between the remaining three leaders and then a series of questions in quick succession from a journalist.

The debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy from CBC Radio-Canada. There will also be four journalists present to ask the leaders questions. They are: Alec Castonguay from L'actualité, Patricia Cloutier, Le Soleil, Hélène Buzzetti, Le Devoir and François Cardinal, La Presse.