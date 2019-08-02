Freeland says she raised detained Canadians with her Chinese counterpart

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she raised the issue of the two detained Canadians in China during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart this week.

Freeland said today that she and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Bangkok and "committed to continued discussions."

"The fact that we were able to speak and discuss these issues face-to-face directly with one another absolutely is a positive step," Freeland told reporters during a teleconference from the annual summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The minister said Wang also raised concerns about the extradition process for Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. Canada arrested the Chinese tech executive last December on an extradition request from the United States.

Soon after, China arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

"We had an exchange of views on issues of importance to both of our countries," Freeland said.

"Our relationship with China is complicated at the moment. I am convinced, as I was during the NAFTA negotiations and by the NAFTA precedent, that the surest route to a successful outcome is for us not to be negotiating in public."

She had previously said she had tried and failed to get a meeting with Wang.