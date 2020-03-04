Washington did not inform Ottawa in advance of European travel ban: Freeland

Canada's deputy prime minister says the Trump administration did not give Canada a heads up that it would restrict passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a rare Oval Office address to the nation Wednesday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said the month-long restriction on travel would begin late Friday, at midnight.

Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom, and there would be exemptions for "Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings." He also said the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

In an interview with CBC News Network, Chrystia Freeland said the Canadian government found out when Trump went on live television.

"Did the United States inform Canada in advance of announcing that?" asked host Heather Hiscox.

"No, they didn't," said Freeland.

Freeland said she quickly called the acting ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, who is speaking with officials in Washington. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be speaking soon with his G7 counterparts, she said.

"This is absolutely something that we need to discuss with our friends and neighbours, and we will be doing that," said Freeland.

Freeland wouldn't speculate if Canada would implement similar travel restrictions, but said all decisions around managing COVID-19 would be guided by science and evidence.

Provincial and territorial premiers are arriving in Ottawa today for a First Ministers meeting, where Canada's response to the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to dominate the agenda.

Ahead of those meetings, Trudeau and Freeland wrote to each of the premiers asking about their state of readiness to respond to a potential outbreak, and if there are any gaps in terms of supplies.

Freeland said the premiers and all Canadians can be assured that the federal government will do what it takes to keep people safe and to keep the economy afloat during the health crisis.

"We are not going to quibble in this situation about what is a federal responsibility and what is a provincial responsibility," she said.

On Wednesday, Trudeau announced a $1-billion package to respond to COVID-19. Half of that money will go to the provinces and territories to boost health-care services.