Politicians have 'no role' in police decisions: Freeland on Rebel News arrest

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says politicians have no say in operational decisions made by police — and that is why she has nothing more to say about the arrest of a Rebel News personality.

David Menzies, a commentator for the online site, was arrested Monday by an RCMP officer providing security for Freeland while he was trying to ask the minister questions outside an event in Richmond Hill, Ont.

A Rebel News video shows Menzies being told he was arrested for assault because he pushed into an officer. Menzies replies that the officer was the one who bumped into him.

Menzies, who has been arrested previously at political events featuring Conservative politicians, said in an interview that he believes he was arrested because the Liberals do not like his outlet or its questions.

Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, said Canada is a democracy and police make operational decisions within their jurisdictions.

York Regional Police said Menzies was released unconditionally after it was determined there was no credible security threat. The RCMP says it is "looking into the incident" and the actions of everyone involved.