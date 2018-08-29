Freeland resumes NAFTA negotiations as deadline looms

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has resumed high-level talks to renegotiate NAFTA as a Friday deadline looms.

Speaking to reporters as she headed back into talks with her counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Freeland said officials from both countries worked late into the night and started again early this morning.

Asked if a deal could be reached by Friday, Freeland said she is encouraged by the progress made in talks between the U.S. and Mexico.

"Mexico has made some significant concessions which will be really good for Canadian workers. On that basis, we are optimistic about having some very good, productive conversations this week."

White House officials have threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Canadian-made cars if Canada doesn't sign on to a new deal​ by Friday.

U.S. and Mexico want a deal by week's end to ensure an agreement can be sent to Congress for its mandatory 90-day review. As well, the incoming Mexican administration takes office on Dec. 1.