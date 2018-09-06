Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will return to the NAFTA negotiating table in Washington on Friday, working toward a compromise in ongoing talks that she described as "productive" and "constructive."

Freeland made the comments late Thursday after a brief meeting with the United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to review the work of negotiators throughout the day.

"It was important to discuss a couple of issues face to face and our officials now continue to work very hard and we've agreed that we'll meet again tomorrow," Freeland told reporters.

Freeland maintained the same upbeat tone she had exhibited earlier in the day, and since arriving in Washington earlier this week to reboot talks with the Trump administration.

"We really are confident, as we have been from the outset, that a deal which is good for Canada, good for the United States and good for Mexico is possible," she said.

'Unjustified and Illegal'​

Canada and the U.S. need to present an agreed-upon text to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1 in order to join the deal the Trump administration signed with Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to move ahead on a deal that excludes Canada, but he also needs a win on trade ahead of midterm elections in November that will test his ability to keep control of Congress.​

Trump has already imposed hefty tariffs on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum, using a section of U.S. trade law that gives him the authority in the name of national security.

Freeland reiterated her view Thursday that the fate of those tariffs was separate from the NAFTA talks, and she urged the administration to lift the "unjustified and illegal" action.

Looming deadline

During the day, she and Lighthizer pored over results from their front-line negotiators who held a long stretch of talks that started Wednesday night and finished in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Freeland offered few specifics, sticking to her mantra of not wanting to negotiate in public — an agreement struck with the tough-talking Lighthizer as an act of good faith.

The two sides still have to resolve differences on three key issues: dairy, culture and the Chapter 19 dispute-resolution mechanism.

